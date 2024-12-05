Submit Release
Iowa EASY Air celebrates 5 years of partnerships and program growth

DES MOINES – The Iowa DNR is celebrating a milestone, marking the 5th anniversary of the very successful Iowa EASY Air program.

Iowa EASY Air, a comprehensive online air permit application system, was launched on December 5, 2019. The system uses data validation to ensure more complete air permit applications, stores emission source information for future submittals, and transfers data to other environmental programs like SLEIS to reduce duplicate data entry.

More than 5,500 permit applications and reports have been submitted through Iowa EASY Air. The platform’s simple and intuitive interface has streamlined the application process for thousands of users, and eliminated the need for paper applications entirely. This allows stakeholders to complete air permit applications and permits easily, anytime and from any location.

EASY Air was developed by listening to user feedback, addressing customer needs, improving the system to meet those needs, and then providing training and outreach. 

For more information on accessing and using the system, please visit the eAirServices webpage.

