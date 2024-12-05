NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SOUTH SALT LAKE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

South Salt Lake, Utah—The South Salt Lake Judicial Nominating Commission has selected five nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve South Salt Lake, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Ryan Richards who will resign at the end of the month.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

∙ Roger E. Baker, J.D. Attorney at Law, resident of Sandy,

∙ Sean D. Brian, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Harrisville,

∙ Mark Flores, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Salt Lake City,

∙ Jennifer Foresta, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Salt Lake City, and

∙ Ryan N. Holtan, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Salt Lake City.

A comment period will be held through December 15, 2024. Once application materials are provided to Cherie Wood, the South Salt City Mayor, she will have 30 days to make a final selection. Her selection must then be ratified by the South Salt Lake City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

