Navy Office of Community Outreach Releases its 2025 Navy Week Schedule

The cities include:

Tucson, AZ Feb. 17-23 Sacramento, CA March 17-23 American Samoa April 14-20 Huntsville, AL April 21-27 Richmond, VA May 12-18 Anchorage, AK June 16-22 Duluth, MN June 30- July 6 Milwaukee, WI July 14-20 Sioux Falls, SD Aug. 4-10 Columbus, OH Aug. 18-24 Springfield/Branson, MO Aug. 25-31 Wichita Falls, TX Sept. 15-21 Hartford, CT/Springfield, MA Sept. 22-28 Eugene, OR Oct. 20-26 Santa Fe, NM Nov. 10-16

Among the 15 areas, NAVCO will visit six locations for the first time in the program’s 20-year-history: American Samoa, Anchorage, Huntsville, Wichita Falls, Hartford and Eugene. The 2025 Navy Weeks also coincide with the Navy’s 250th birthday celebration, during which the Navy will host numerous worldwide leadership outreach events, multilateral exercises and community engagements.

“We are thrilled to visit these 15 locations next year to showcase the unique ways our Navy operates from seabed to space,” said Cmdr. Julie Holland, NAVCO’s director. “Since most of our Navy’s assets and personnel are strategically located on the coasts, NAVCO’s outreach efforts reach Americans in cities without a high naval presence. During Navy Weeks, Americans will learn firsthand from exemplary Sailors what the Navy is like and how their Navy has promoted prosperity and security, deterred aggression and protected the American way of life for the past 250 years.”

During a typical Navy Week, 50-100 Sailors interact directly with the public in approximately 75 community relations events such as volunteering at non-profits and visiting local schools. Other highlights of Navy Weeks include free live music by the U.S. Navy Band and performances by the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

“Navy Weeks highlight our talented Sailors and create opportunities for public discussions on the Navy’s pivotal role in fighting for our freedoms,” said Lt. Cmdr. Miranda Williams, the Navy Week program manager. “Every day, Navy personnel are training and operating with the most advanced ships, submarines, aircraft and weapons systems to ensure they are ready to protect America’s interests around the world when called. We are excited to bring some of those talented Sailors directly to Americans during the 2025 Navy Week season.”

Over the past two decades NAVCO conducted over 300 Navy Weeks in 95 different U.S. markets.

For more information on the 2025 Navy Weeks, visit https://outreach.navy.mil/navy-weeks/ or contact Lt. Cmdr. Miranda Williams at miranda.v.williams.mil@us.navy.mil. To learn more about NAVCO programs, visit www.outreach.navy.mil. Follow Navy Outreach on Instagram (@navy.outreach); Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn (@navyoutreach); and #NavyWeek.