H.R. 4235, Wildfire Technology DEMO Act

H.R. 4235 would require the Departments of Agriculture and the Interior to establish, within a year of enactment, a seven-year pilot program for testing new and innovative wildfire prevention, detection, communication, and mitigation technologies. The bill also would require the agencies to report annually to the Congress on the program’s implementation. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 4235 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

