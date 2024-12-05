H.R. 6843, a bill to expand the boundaries of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area to include Lafourche Parish, Louisiana

H.R. 6843 would expand the boundaries of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area to include Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6843 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the legislation would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period. The legislation would impose an intergovernmental mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) that would not exceed the annual threshold established in UMRA ($100 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation). H.R. 6843 contains no private-sector mandates as defined in UMRA.

