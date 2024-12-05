Disaster Recovery Centers in Va. will Permanently Close on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

BRISTOL, Va.— Southwest Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) will permanently close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

If you have questions about your application for FEMA disaster assistance, you can still receive help.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Phone lines operate seven days a week. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Go to DisasterAssistance.govto check the status of your application online or use FEMA’s mobile app.

Applying for assistance is an ongoing process that begins when you submit your application. FEMA may try to get in touch with you from an unknown number. You could receive a letter from FEMA letting you know that your application has missing or incomplete information.

If you have any questions about your application or a FEMA determination letter you received, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you can appeal within 60 days of the date on your FEMA letter.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.

To apply for FEMA assistance, please call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/, or download and apply on the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages). Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.

The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 protects the civil rights of persons with disabilities. It prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by the federal government, federal contractors, and by recipients of federal financial assistance. Any recipient or sub-recipient of federal funds is required to make their programs accessible to individuals with disabilities. Its protections apply to all programs and businesses receiving any federal funds. This applies to all elements of physical/architectural, programmatic and communication accessibility in all services and activities conducted by or funded by FEMA. FEMA intends to comply with the Rehabilitation Act in all federally conducted and assisted programs in alignment with the principals of whole community inclusion and universal accessibility.