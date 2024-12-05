Press Releases

RSCO School Choice Application Open Now Through February 7, 2025

(HARTFORD, CT) — The Connecticut State Department of Education’s (CSDE) Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) announced that their on-time application period is open now through February 7, 2025. Connecticut families can apply to free public schools throughout the Greater Hartford Region—including 46 magnet schools, Open Choice schools, and Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) Hartford region technical high schools —for the 2025-26 school year.

The RSCO application is open to all Connecticut students entering preschool through grade 12 and is available through ChooseYourSchool.org.

“The Regional School Choice Office is a vital part of our efforts to expand access to high-quality educational opportunities for all students,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Families in the Greater Hartford Region have an incredible opportunity to explore schools that offer innovative programs, enriching extracurricular activities, and welcoming communities where every student can thrive in learning, life, and work beyond school.”

“RSCO is thrilled to kick off a new application cycle, empowering thousands of Connecticut families to choose free, public school options in the Greater Hartford Region that fit their child’s unique skills, interests, and passions,” said RSCO Director Robin Cecere. “We are continually looking for opportunities to enhance and expand the school choice program. Adding new school options and improving our website experience are just two of the ways we’re doing that this year.”

Families are strongly encouraged to apply during the on-time application period through February 7, 2025, for the best chance of receiving a placement offer. Placement notifications will begin in late February 2025 for the regional technical high schools and early March 2025 for magnet and Open Choice schools. A late application period will open in mid-March 2025 for limited grades, schools, and programs based on waitlist size.

The RSCO school choice application includes two new magnet school opportunities for the 2025-26 school year focused on school-to-career pathways:

NexTech Academy at Goodwin University is the first magnet technical high school in Connecticut and is currently accepting applications for ninth graders. Students will explore a variety of technology industries through a cutting-edge curriculum centered on business and entrepreneurialism and engage in hands-on experiences with emerging technologies needed for in-demand careers. The school will serve grades 9-12 in the coming years and will open a new state-of-the-art building in the 2026-27 school year.

Public Service Academy of Eastern Connecticut (PSAEC) in Colchester will enroll grades 9 and 10 students interested in early childhood education, fire and public safety, and sports medicine. Located within Bacon Academy, PSAEC offers a public service-focused program that will create career pathways and provide workforce experiences for enrolled magnet students, along with access to extracurricular and sports opportunities.

The RSCO school choice program allows Connecticut families with students entering preschool through grade 12 to apply to three distinct types of free public schools in the Greater Hartford Region, including:

46 magnet schools with specialized themes incorporated into the core curriculum, such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); visual and performing arts; and Montessori.

High-performing local public schools outside of their town of residence, also known as the Open Choice Program.

Three CTECS Hartford region technical high schools specializing in career and technical education.

Over 20,000 Connecticut students are currently enrolled in RSCO schools, which offer engaging academics, small and diverse learning environments, various athletic and extracurricular activities, and free transportation for K-12 students from 43 Connecticut towns.

RSCO’s new website makes it easier for families to explore these and all other school choice options, navigate the application process from start to finish, and monitor their student’s placement status. Among the site’s capabilities is a School Finder tool that allows families to enter details about their student and receive a personalized list of schools matching their preferences and eligibility. Other features include a detailed checklist to help families stay on track with application requirements and deadlines, as well as tips and strategies for maximizing an application.

For more information about RSCO, upcoming events, and to apply, visit ChooseYourSchool.org and follow RSCO on https://www.facebook.com/RSCOGH.

