WYDOT to host in-person and online public meetings for Big Horn Y Intersection Study

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is hosting an in-public meeting and launching an online, self-guided input tool to share information and gather input from the public regarding the Big Horn Y Intersection near Sheridan. The goal of this public meeting will be to review draft alternatives and collect public feedback prior to the final report.

The public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Big Horn High School Commons Area – 333 U.S. Hwy 335. An additional meeting will be scheduled for January in Story for those who cannot attend.

The Big Horn Y Intersection is located south of Sheridan and is often used by residents and visitors commuting to and from outlying communities.

The study will include a detailed analysis of the intersection and provide recommendations for improving traffic mobility, safety, and operations. The public is invited to provide input to be considered as part of the study. The project team is interested in challenges and opportunities related to traffic volumes, operations, and road conditions.

The public can participate in this study using the online tool from December 11, 2024, through January 11, 2025, or in person at the public meeting on December 11, 2024.

For questions, or to request a physical copy of the survey questions, please contact the study team.

Study Website: https://www.US87IntersectionStudy.com