Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet December 9-11

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet December 9-11, 2024, at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, in Cheyenne. The business meeting and workshop will take place in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT-U Training Building.

Commissioners will meet Monday, December 9, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a workshop, at which WYDOT staff and a consultant on an Economic Impact Study will provide presentations. Commission members will also attend a dinner with WYDOT staff on December 9, but no official business is to be conducted.

On Tuesday, December 10, the commission will tour two facilities: the FAA Denver Air Route Traffic Control Center in Longmont, Colorado, and the Sign Shop at WYDOT Headquarters. For more information on the education session or tours, please contact the commission secretary.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, December 11, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a videoconference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.