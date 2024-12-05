Water Summary Update: Drought conditions improve with above-average rainfall

DES MOINES – After a very dry September and October, above-average rainfall in November improved drought conditions for most of the state, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

November’s preliminary statewide precipitation was 3.25 inches, or 1.43 inches above normal. Total rainfall for September and October was nearly 3.5 inches below normal, however, increased precipitation during the past month helped prevent drought conditions from worsening.

At the end of November, Iowa’s Drought Plan showed overall drought conditions have improved, with all of Iowa no longer under a drought watch designation. Statewide temperatures for the month were just over four degrees warmer than normal. The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) shows nearly all of Iowa in abnormally dry conditions or drought conditions, with a small area of northwest Iowa showing severe drought.

Conditions have improved due to recent rainfall over the past month. Precipitation forecasts from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center have no clear signal for the third driest month of the year. If the outlooks hold true, Iowa will likely maintain normal conditions in December.

“After a very dry start to the fall, the rainfall in late October and November eased concerns for hydrologic conditions and led to the removal of the Iowa’s Drought Plan drought watch designation state-wide. The state’s average rainfall for the fall months was below normal, but National Weather Service outlooks are stable. Continued normal or above normal rain in December is critical as we head into the winter months,” said Jessica Reese McIntyre, DNR Environmental Specialist.

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, visit

www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.