Keith McMurry Joins Concorde Investment Services as Chief Operating Officer

Concorde Investment Services Solutions for Financial Professionals Keith McMurry Headshot

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concorde Investment Services is excited to announce the appointment of Keith McMurry as Chief Operating Officer. With a distinguished career in leadership and operations within the financial services industry, Keith brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to his new role.As COO, Keith will oversee Concorde’s operational functions, driving efficiency, innovation and growth. His leadership will play a critical role in enhancing the firm’s ability to support its advisors and clients at the highest level.“We are thrilled to welcome Keith to Concorde,” said Danielle Delongchamp, President and CEO of Concorde Investment Services, LLC. “His expertise and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with our vision for the future, and we are confident he will help us achieve new milestones.”Keith’s appointment underscores Concorde’s commitment to excellence and growth in the financial services sector.For more information about Keith McMurry and Concorde Investment Services, visit concordeis.com Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and a national securities broker-dealer registered in 50 states and several territories. Other subsidiaries include Concorde Asset Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, and Concorde Insurance Agency Inc., an insurance firm licensed to solicit insurance products in more than 30 states. For more information, visit https://concordeis.com/

