VADOC Releases Videos Highlighting Featured Careers within the Department

Agency News December 05, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) recently released spotlight videos detailing four featured career paths within the Department.

The VADOC is highlighting four exciting, in-demand careers: Correction Officers, Mental Health Professionals, Probation & Parole Officers, and Nurses.

VADOC positions include excellent benefits, such as 14 paid holidays, generous leave options, educational reimbursement, affordable health insurance, and much more.

Our dedicated corrections team ensures public safety by providing effective incarceration, supervision, and evidence-based re-entry services.

“A career with the VADOC offers job stability and security while making a difference in the lives of others,” said Director Chad Dotson. “I welcome change makers across the Commonwealth and even in neighboring states to embark on a rewarding journey with a group of supportive corrections team members committed to public safety and positive results for inmates and supervisees.”

More information on featured careers, other exciting job openings, and the VADOC’s exciting benefits packages and more can be found on the Department website at https://vadoc.virginia.gov/career-opportunities/.