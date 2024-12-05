Media Advisory: 2025 State of the State Address
WHEN: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
TIME: 1:00 PM
WHERE: Hart Theater at The Egg
Empire State Plaza
Albany, NY 12220
Details on media logistics to follow.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.