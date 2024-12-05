Good Jobs Hawaii to Offer Specialized Creative Industries Training Courses for Spring 2025

Posted on Dec 5, 2024 in News

For Immediate Release: December 4, 2024

Open for Enrollment — Accounting in Media Production, Production Assistant Fundamentals

HONOLULU—Hawaii residents are invited to hone high-demand creative industry skills with two production courses set for Spring 2025, offered through the University of Hawaii Community Colleges’ Good Jobs Hawaii initiative in collaboration with Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Creative Industries Division (CID). Learn the specialized ins and outs of accounting for media productions in a five-part Master Certification Course, or the essentials of production assistant work through a new intensive certification program. Information and registration for both of these online courses are available now at uhcc.hawaii.edu/goodjobshawaii/training.php.

“Ensuring access to proper career training and skill building is key to cultivating a thriving workforce here in Hawaii,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “These concentrated courses and resources in partnership with Good Jobs Hawaii will help enhance educational and professional opportunities for our creative community across this dynamic industry landscape.”

New courses include:

Accounting in Media Production

Type: Asynchronous Online Class



Dates: January 20, 2025 – March 21, 2025



The 5-part Master Certification Course covers the skills required to work as a production accountant or in a production accounting office across films, TV series, commercials, branded digital content, VR (virtual reality) content and more. Students who successfully complete the program will receive an industry-recognized credential from Stage 32.

Fundamentals of Production Assistant (PA)

Type: Asynchronous Online Class



Dates: February 10, 2025 – April 4, 2025



This certification program serves as a direct pathway to becoming a PA or to working in a media production department.

Said Georja Skinner, chief officer of the Creative Industries Division (CID) at DBEDT, “Often the first step into a career in the creative industries, a production assistant is an essential member of any media team, the door to moving up the ladder on any production. We learned from television series producers that a need area was to find production accounting skills in the islands. This is a unique area of expertise that’s in demand at every set and production office-with local productions or offshore, location-based productions.”

These training and certification programs are intended to provide key entry-level positions in productions, to open new doors for working professionals who are upskilling their experience, or students who are enhancing their earning potential through a new opportunity for dynamic professional growth.

Good Jobs Hawaii offers free skills training in healthcare, technology, clean energy, skilled trades and Creative Industries sectors to help Hawaii residents create pathways toward better-paying jobs and accelerated careers. Since the initiative’s launch in 2023, more than 5,000 residents throughout the state have enrolled.

Eligible applicants receive tuition assistance for courses and other training costs, such as industry certification exam fees when applicable. In addition to the free tuition, each participant is also supported by a Good Jobs Hawaii Navigator, who provides one-on-one guidance to ensure a student’s success. Their services include offering college and career advising, referring students to community partners for support services, facilitating connections to employers and providing various forms of financial assistance.

Financial support is provided by the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Economic Development Administration and City and County of Honolulu. Grants from the Ascendium Education Group, Hawaii Community Foundation and the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation support the UH Community Colleges’ coordination with industry partners in targeted sectors identified as recession-resilient in Hawaii’s Talent Roadmap to Recovery, issued by the Hawaii Executive Collaborative. To apply online for current trainings or to learn more, visit Good Jobs Hawaii.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. The DBEDT mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About the Creative Industries Division (CID)

CID, a division within DBEDT, is the state’s lead agency dedicated to advocating for and accelerating the growth of Hawaii’s creative entrepreneurs, while maintaining a thriving film industry. Through initiatives, program development, and strategic partnerships, the division and its branches implement activities to expand the business development, global export and investment capacity of Hawaii’s arts, culture, music, film, literary, publishing, digital and new media industries.

# # #

