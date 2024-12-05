International Trade Administration to Lead Trade Mission to Saudi Arabia

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On December 8-9, 2024, the International Trade Administration will lead the Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI) Trade Mission to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While open to all U.S. businesses, this trade mission will focus on expanding export opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses that are founded, led, operated, or owned by women. The mission aims to create pathways for U.S. businesses to tap into one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

This trade mission will bring a delegation of 26 diverse U.S. businesses to Riyadh, where they will have the opportunity to engage directly with potential business partners and industry leaders. The program will also include exclusive briefings and one-on-one meetings with ITA’s commercial diplomats, and provide tailored insights into export opportunities, market trends, and business strategies in Saudi Arabia.

As the largest country in the Gulf region and the largest economy in the Arab world, Saudi Arabia presents a wealth of untapped opportunities for U.S. businesses. In 2023, U.S.-Saudi bilateral goods and services trade totaled $42.8 billion. Additionally, the Government of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to diversify Saudia Arabia’s economy, presents significant opportunities for U.S. companies across a variety of sectors—from energy and transportation to sustainable tourism.

This trade mission aligns with the U.S. government’s ongoing efforts to support diverse exporters by providing them with the tools, resources, and connections needed to expand into international markets. By bringing businesses that are led, operated, or owned by members of underserved communities into the fold, the GDEI fosters inclusive growth and international competitiveness.

