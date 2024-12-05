FincenFetch Partners with Florida Society of Enrolled Agents to Offer Free CPE Course on Beneficial Ownership Reporting

FincenFetch, a leading BOI filing software platform, partners with the Florida Society of Enrolled Agents (FSEA) to provide a FREE CPE course for its members.

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FincenFetch , a leading BOI (Beneficial Ownership Information) filing software platform, has partnered with the Florida Society of Enrolled Agents ( FSEA ) to provide a free CPE course for its members on December 10.The course is designed to equip FSEA members with the knowledge and resources to assist them and their clients in meeting the FinCEN filing regulations and deadlines under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).“As we approach the filing deadline, it’s important for our members to understand their role in guiding businesses through these new compliance requirements,” said Robin Rae Huntley, President of FSEA.“Partnering with FincenFetch allows us to deliver a timely, practical resource for our members, empowering them to confidently help clients navigate these critical filings while also exploring new revenue opportunities.”FincenFetch provides comprehensive educational resources to help FSEA members understand both the nuances of the BOI reporting requirements and the business opportunities they present.As businesses adapt to ongoing compliance demands in 2025 and beyond, enrolled agents can establish themselves as essential advisors by offering BOI reporting services. The new reporting requirements under the CTA open doors for enrolled agents to expand their service offerings and build lasting relationships with clients.“Our goal is to not only support FSEA members in meeting the current filing deadline but also to empower them to incorporate BOI reporting into their service portfolios,” said Charles Wismer, CEO of FincenFetch. “We’re here to help them streamline the filing process and position themselves as trusted advisors for their clients’ compliance needs for years to come.”The free webinar on December 10 will provide attendees with a deep dive into the BOI reporting process, practical strategies for managing filings efficiently, and insights into how enrolled agents can turn compliance into a sustainable revenue stream.FincenFetch’s platform uses advanced AI technology to simplify BOI reporting, offering custom-branded solutions to enhance client collaboration and automate time-consuming tasks.This free CPE course is part of FincenFetch’s broader initiative to partner with professional associations nationwide, ensuring practitioners are well-equipped to meet the ongoing demands of the CTA.To date, FincenFetch has partnered with more than 45 professional associations across the country. For more information on the course or to book a demo of FincenFetch’s platform, click here About FSEAFounded in 1978, the mission of the Florida Society of Enrolled Agents is to advance the recognition of Enrolled Agents throughout the State of Florida, to enhance the professional growth of its members by providing quality education and to advocate for taxpayers rights. The Society promotes the Enrolled Agent credentials, education of our members and support of our members and local chapters.

