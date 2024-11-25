FincenFetch Partners with Nevada, Utah, and Alaska Societies of CPAs to Offer Course on Beneficial Ownership Reporting

FincenFetch, a leading BOI filing software platform, provides Nevada, Utah, and Alaska Societies of CPAs a free CPE course for their members.

We’re proud to collaborate with FincenFetch to offer this timely and valuable course, helping our members guide their clients toward compliance with confidence and ease.” — Anna Durst, CEO of the Nevada Society of CPAs

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FincenFetch, a leading BOI (Beneficial Ownership Information) filing software platform, has partnered with the Nevada, Utah, and Alaska Societies of CPAs to provide a free CPE course for their members on December 5 The course is designed to equip each state’s society members with the knowledge and resources to assist their clients in meeting the fast-approaching January 1, 2025, deadline for filing BOI reports under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).“As the January 1 deadline looms, our CPAs are stepping in as trusted advisors for business owners navigating these new requirements,” said Anna Durst, CEO of the Nevada Society of CPAs. “We’re proud to collaborate with FincenFetch to offer this timely and valuable course, helping our members guide their clients toward compliance with confidence and ease.”FincenFetch’s platform uses advanced AI technology to streamline BOI reporting, offering custom-branded solutions for CPA firms to enhance client collaboration. This free CPE course on December 5 is part of FincenFetch’s broader initiative to partner with CPA societies nationwide, ensuring professionals are equipped to meet the ongoing demands of the CTA.“With just over a month to go, millions of businesses still need to file their BOI reports,” said Charles Wismer, CEO of FincenFetch. “This deadline is critical, and CPAs are at the forefront of compliance efforts. FincenFetch is committed to providing CPA firms with intuitive, secure, and efficient tools to simplify filing, enabling them to focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients.”To date, FincenFetch has partnered with 40 state CPA societies along with numerous law and realtor associations across the country. For more information on the course or to book a demo of FincenFetch’s platform, click here About FincenFetchFincenFetch is a SOC2-certified filing solution trusted by hundreds of CPA and legal firms, including many top-tier organizations. The platform streamlines BOI filings with secure, AI-powered features designed for accuracy and efficiency.About Nevada Society of CPAsCreated in 1947, the Nevada Society of CPAs’ mission is to enhance the profession of certified public accountancy and other finance professions in Nevada through member service, support, student involvement and advocacy for all of its members, including those in public practice, industry, government, or education.About Alaska Society of CPAsFounded in 1954, the overall mission of the Alaska Society of CPAs is the promotion, upgrading, perpetuation and unification of the accounting profession.About Utah Society of CPAsIn 2020, the Utah Society of CPAs celebrated its 100th year of service. The Society supports and challenges members through advocacy, professional education, leadership development, networking, and community service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.