First-come, first-served seats to be offered for 2025 DNR Roundtable (published December 5, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Roundtable — an annual gathering of conservation partners to discuss fisheries, wildlife, and ecological and water resource topics and encourage partnership — will again include a no-cost, open registration opportunity.

The 2025 DNR Roundtable will be held Friday, Jan. 10. The opportunity to register for one of a limited number of first-come, first-served slots will open at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 10. At that time, a registration link will go live on the DNR’s Roundtable webpage.

The 2025 Roundtable will include a mix of important topics over the course of the day and an informal early evening reception. Program details will be available closer to the event.