Housing Sustainability and Investment Roadmap: Year Two Update

Progress reinforces City of Hamilton’s commitment to affordable housing for all

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton recently released the 2024 Housing Sustainability and Investment Roadmap (“the Roadmap”) update, detailing the progress and next steps to tackle local housing challenges.

Since its approval by Council in Spring 2023, the Roadmap has delivered key achievements in year two, underscoring the collective efforts to create, preserve, and support affordable housing across the city.

“Hamiltonians deserve real options for affordable, stable housing, and this is a key priority for me and City Council,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “The Roadmap offers a clear path forward to create new housing, support first-time buyers, and protect affordable rentals. This work is about giving everyone a fair chance to have a home in our city.”

Key Achievements and Updates

Advocacy Efforts: The City continues to implement a comprehensive government relations action plan and engagement strategies to strengthen partnerships at all levels of government.

Habitat for Humanity completed two new affordable townhomes in June 2024.

Habitat for Humanity completed two new affordable townhomes in June 2024. Affordable Housing Development Project Stream : Since launching in January 2024, the program has held three intake rounds, received 42 eligible applications, representing more than 2,500 potential units. Municipal contributions have been approved for 885 new affordable units, pending final agreements.

: Since launching in January 2024, the program has held three intake rounds, received 42 eligible applications, representing more than 2,500 potential units. Municipal contributions have been approved for 885 new affordable units, pending final agreements. Rental Housing Protection Program: In 2024, City Council enacted several by-laws, including the Renovation Licence and Relocation By-law, Safe Apartment Buildings By-law and Rental Housing Licensing Pilot, to protect tenants and preserve affordable housing options.

In 2024, City Council enacted several by-laws, including the Renovation Licence and Relocation By-law, Safe Apartment Buildings By-law and Rental Housing Licensing Pilot, to protect tenants and preserve affordable housing options. CityHousing Hamilton (CHH) Renovations : Repairs are 90% complete for 476 rent-geared-to-income units slated for repair in 2024 (430 of 476 units), helping to ensure safe and affordable housing options for low-income households. CHH is on track to finish renovations in all units by year end.

: Repairs are 90% complete for 476 rent-geared-to-income units slated for repair in 2024 (430 of 476 units), helping to ensure safe and affordable housing options for low-income households. CHH is on track to finish renovations in all units by year end. Finance and Acquisition Action Plan : This new two-year pilot program provides $5 million in capital funding to help non-profits acquire private rental properties at risk of steep rent increases, supporting up to 100 affordable units and helping to ensure long-term housing stability.

: This new two-year pilot program provides $5 million in capital funding to help non-profits acquire private rental properties at risk of steep rent increases, supporting up to 100 affordable units and helping to ensure long-term housing stability. Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) : With a $93.5 million investment from the Federal government, the HAF aims to support the creation of 2,675 housing units over the next three years. The City launched the application process in May 2024, receiving considerable interest from a wide range of stakeholders across the housing spectrum, including developers, nonprofit organizations, and local homeowners.

: With a $93.5 million investment from the Federal government, the HAF aims to support the creation of 2,675 housing units over the next three years. The City launched the application process in May 2024, receiving considerable interest from a wide range of stakeholders across the housing spectrum, including developers, nonprofit organizations, and local homeowners. Housing Needs Assessment : A part of the Housing Accelerator Fund program, this city-wide assessment analyzes current housing needs that will shape future strategies to address urgent requirements, such as additional rental housing, supportive housing, and rehabilitation of aging properties.

: A part of the Housing Accelerator Fund program, this city-wide assessment analyzes current housing needs that will shape future strategies to address urgent requirements, such as additional rental housing, supportive housing, and rehabilitation of aging properties. Indigenous Relations : Governance structures have expanded to include Indigenous providers and stakeholders in the whole of Hamilton approach, aligning efforts to the City’s Urban Indigenous Strategy.

: Governance structures have expanded to include Indigenous providers and stakeholders in the whole of Hamilton approach, aligning efforts to the City’s Urban Indigenous Strategy. Shelter Expansion: Council approved an additional 192 temporary shelter beds, with all of them operational by the end of December. Work is also underway to operationalize 80 temporary outdoor shelter spaces.

Council approved an additional 192 temporary shelter beds, with all of them operational by the end of December. Work is also underway to operationalize 80 temporary outdoor shelter spaces. Infrastructure Upgrades Supporting Community Growth: $9.45 million in grant funding through the Provincial Housing Enabling Water Systems Fund for watermain replacements and upgrades will enable approximately 24,450 new housing units. This infrastructure work is essential in preparing for updates to the City’s Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Masterplan, needed to support community growth.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Safe & Thriving Neighbourhoods is a key Council Priority. One of its key outcomes is to increase the supply of affordable and supportive housing and reduce chronic homelessness. The Housing Sustainability & Investment Roadmap, led by the Housing Secretariat Division, is a key part of the strategy.

“As we move into 2025, we remain focused on building a stronger, more sustainable housing future for Hamilton,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “This means expanding housing options, enhancing support for vulnerable communities, and securing the partnership and funding needed to keep progress moving. Together, we will work to ensure safe, affordable housing for all Hamiltonians and foster a thriving community.”

Goals for 2025 include:

Expanding the Roadmap’s governance structure to strengthen collaboration with Indigenous providers and stakeholders,

Implementing the Finance and Acquisition Action Plan,

Establishing a Housing Sustainability and Investment Reserve,

Enhancing the Housing Accelerator Fund and Affordable Housing Development Project Stream, and

Securing new funding and partnerships to advance affordable and supportive housing projects.

Quick Facts: