New collaboration agreement signed by SEI and IRD

Focus on Asia, Africa and Latin America

The collaboration also aims to deliver improved communication strategies, organize joint seminars and further promote strategic research partnerships. SEI’s research centres in Asia, Africa and Latin America serve as platforms for action-oriented research, working closely with national and local communities.

For example, SEI Asia, based in Bangkok, recently celebrated 20 years since its establishment by hosting the Mekong Environmental Resilience Week 2024﻿﻿. In partnership with Chulalongkorn University’s Social Research Institute and supported by the governments of Australia and Sweden﻿﻿, the event highlighted research on climate adaptation and mitigation, disaster risk reduction, water insecurity and sustainable finance for policymakers, researchers, civil society and development practitioners from across the Mekong subregion and Southeast Asia.

SEI Africa, based in Nairobi and hosted by the World Agroforestry Centre, collaborates with African governments, organizations and networks, acting as a hub for SEI’s engagement across the continent. SEI Africa’s research focuses on four key areas: energy and climate; natural resources and ecosystems; sustainable urbanization; and health and environment. For example, they collaborate with the UN environment programme, the Government of Kenya and athletes on how to measure and reduce air pollution.