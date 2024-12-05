Discover Missouri’s giant mammals with MDC virtually on Dec. 17

WINONA, Mo. – Learn more about Missouri’s giant mammals during Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free-to-attend virtual program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202980. Seats are limited.

“We’ll discuss some of Missouri's most fascinating large mammals that you may encounter out in the wild, such as Elk, Mountain Lion, and Bison in Missouri,” said Sam Stewart, MDC Conservation Educator, and program instructor.

Participants will receive the virtual program link at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive this link.

Find more free MDC events near you online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Kh.