MDC wants public comments on resident and nonresident hunting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is interested in learning more about the experiences of Missouri residents and nonresidents who hunt deer, turkey, and waterfowl in the state -- three of Missouri’s most popular game species.

To learn more, MDC is conducting a survey of a sample of resident and nonresident hunters who purchased permits for deer, turkey, or waterfowl in the past two years. In addition to the surveys, MDC is requesting public comment on the topic online.

MDC created the survey and public comment opportunity in response to public feedback it has received from resident hunters regarding increased hunting pressure in Missouri by nonresident hunters.

MDC is emailing the survey to 56,000 resident hunters from around the state and 1,800 nonresident hunters.

According to MDC, 542,532 Missouri residents and 84,568 nonresident hunters purchased one or more of the related hunting permits over the two years.

In addition to the survey, MDC will be accepting public comment on the topic online through March 24 at moconservation.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6KEkmFst4NyA9oy.

MDC is considering a range of potential regulatory changes regarding nonresident hunting. They could include limiting nonresident hunting during portions of the deer, turkey, and/or waterfowl hunting seasons; changing the price of nonresident permits; restricting nonresident hunting in portions of the state; and/or restricting nonresident hunting on MDC conservation areas.