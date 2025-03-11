MDC plans prescribed burns at Henning Area and Busiek Area this week

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Weather-permitting, people may notice smoke rising from two popular Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) areas in southwest Missouri this week. The smoke will be coming from prescribed fires MDC staff is conducting at these areas to promote native plant growth on glade habitats.

On Wednesday (March 12), MDC staff plan to burn a 65-acre tract of the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area known at Boulder Bald. The Henning Area is located on the west side of Branson on Highway 376.

On Thursday (March 13), weather-permitting, MDC staff plan to burn a 168-acre glade along the Purple Trail at the Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area. The Busiek Area is located along U.S. 65 in Christian County south of Ozark

The purpose of both of these burns is to restore and rejuvenate glades located on these areas. Glades are thin-soiled, rocky, open areas that usually occur in forests. A glade’s lack of deep soil, and the resulting lack of moisture retained, has created a unique habitat best suited for grasses, wildflowers and animals that thrive in relatively arid conditions.

Fire can stimulate growth of these native grasses and wildlflowers as well as prevent encroachment of woody species, such as cedar, that periodically invade glade areas. The native grasses and wildlflowers are beneficial to wildlife and need full sunlight to grow well. They do not grow well under the canopy of cedar and other woody species, which can shade the ground and reduce their occurrence. It is therefore necessary to conduct prescribed burns periodically, under specific weather conditions, to maintain these glade areas for wildlife. The areas green up quickly with new vegetation following the burns.

Prescribed burn plans for both the Henning and Busiek areas were prepared and approved in advance for these burns. The plan identifies the specific weather conditions needed to accomplish the burn in a safe and effective manner.

For more information about either of these prescribed burns, contact MDC Resource Forester Stephen Short at MDC’s Branson Forestry Office, 417-334-3324 or MDC Regional Resource Management District Supervisor Paul Johnson at 417-895-6880.