Impact of second day of Guardian and Observer strike apparent

Guardian's digital edition not published as picketing continues

Picketing began early and in good spirits on day two of the Guardian and Observer strikes as the effect of the action in protest at the sale of the Observer to Tortoise Media began to bite.

The Guardian’s digital edition was unable to be published due to the lack of journalists and the publication’s front page contained no staff bylines, making the strike apparent to readers.

Some supporters and readers also chose to ‘digital picket’ by not clicking links or saying they would not read the Guardian on strike days.

The walkout was covered widely in other media, including the New York Times, the Telegraph, the BBC, Variety, the iPaper, Press Gazette and The Times.

Staff will return to work on Friday but another 48 hour strike is planned on 12-13 December.

For more information about why the journalists are striking read here.

Return to listing