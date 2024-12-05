World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West Receives Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award from Tarwoe Global

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West Holding Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award Presented by Otis Togbah Tarwoe (pictured next to her) World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West shaking hands during meeting with H. E. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of Liberia Youth Speaker Robinson West, ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West and Dr. Robin West presenting at the Fleuve Congo Hotel in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West Holding Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award Presented in Monrovia, Liberia World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West pictured with Edwina Shantel Jerue of Liberia during live event

Otis Togbah Tarwoe of Liberia Presents the Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award to Dr. Robin West of Bloomington, Illinois During Public Event

Civility is not just a concept but a way of life. Our responsibility is to create a more civil and compassionate world for future generations. We can succeed if we commit to working together.” — Dr. Robin West, World Civility Ambassador

MONROVIA, LIBERIA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 28, 2024, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West of Bloomington, Illinois, was honored with the prestigious Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award from Tarwoe Global of Liberia.The award was presented to her after a successful youth training event organized by Tarwoe Global Consulting in Monrovia, Liberia. The organization's founder, Otis Togbah Tarwoe, personally presented the award to Dr. West, recognizing her outstanding contributions to global civility and humanitarianism.Dr. West, an advocate for civility and peace, has been working to create a more harmonious and respectful world. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, as she has been recognized and awarded for her work numerous times. However, the Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award holds special significance for Dr. West, as it comes from Tarwoe Global, an organization that shares her vision and values.The award ceremony occurred after a youth training event organized by Tarwoe Global Consulting in Monrovia, Liberia. The event aimed to empower and educate young minds and improve their skills in speaking and presenting. Dr. Robin, her husband, Dr. Ruben West, and other distinguished speakers shared their insights and experiences with the participants, inspiring them to become agents of change in their communities.Tarwoe Global's founder, Otis Togbah Tarwoe, expressed his admiration for Dr. West's work and presented her with the award as a token of appreciation. He stated, "Dr. West's dedication and passion for promoting civility and humanitarianism align perfectly with our organization's mission. We are honored to present this award and recognize her as a true global leader."Dr. Robin started her annual Mother’s Day Charity Event in Indianapolis, Indiana, benefiting outreach programs that give back to their community. She partners with organizations that help battered women, children, and the homeless.She and her husband have fostered many projects to improve communities, build children, and empower men and women of various ages. Dr. Robin and her son, Robinson West, partnered with Glorious Life Learning Center of Kenya to provide much-needed school supplies. These initiatives, as well as many others, inspired Tarwoe Global to award her efforts.Dr. West humbly accepted the award and thanked Tarwoe Global for its recognition and support. She also emphasized the importance of promoting civility and respect in today's world: "Civility is not just a concept, but a way of life. Our responsibility is to create a more civil and compassionate world for future generations."The Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award is a testament to Dr. Robin's unwavering commitment to promoting civility and humanitarianism globally. Her efforts continue to inspire and positively impact individuals and communities worldwide.

