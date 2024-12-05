Submit Release
VIDEO: How F&G is improving family fishing at Moose Creek Reservoir

Moose Creek Reservoir is one of dozens of family fishing waters across the state that are managed to provide a safe and fun fishing experience where anglers will have a good chance of catching fish.  

Managing these waters is not without challenges. Such is the case at Moose Creek Reservoir where invasive pondweed can limit angler’s ability to fish. In 2018, the pondweed became so thick that anglers could hardly fish. To solve this problem, Fish and Game conducted a partial winter drawdown. 

The drawdown allowed the root system of the invasive vegetation to be exposed to freezing temperatures, effectively killing pondweed throughout the reservoir. Managers found this strategy to work better than more costly options such as herbicide treatment or dredging. The drawdown in 2018 opened up 80% of the lake to anglers, lasting nearly 6 years. 

