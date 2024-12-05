Nebraska Court of Appeals Hosts Oral Arguments at Buffalo County Courthouse, Engages Kearney Pre-Law Students

The Nebraska Court of Appeals convened at the Buffalo County Courthouse in Kearney on November 19, 2024, offering a unique educational experience for students in the Kearney Law Opportunities Program (KLOP). The program, a collaboration between the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska College of Law, aims to support and inspire students pursuing careers in law, particularly in rural areas.

During the session, students observed live oral arguments, gaining firsthand insight into the appellate process. Following the proceedings, the judges engaged with the students, answering questions about legal practice, court operations, and career paths in the legal field.

A key focus of the discussion was the importance of legal professionals serving rural Nebraska. The judges encouraged the students to consider practicing law in these communities after completing their education, emphasizing the rewarding opportunities and vital impact of serving underrepresented areas.

KLOP is designed to cultivate the next generation of legal professionals committed to addressing the unique needs of rural Nebraska. By attending events such as the Court of Appeals session, students gain invaluable exposure to the workings of the judicial system and the challenges and opportunities awaiting them in their future careers.

This event reflects the Nebraska Court of Appeals’ dedication to fostering connections between the judiciary and future legal professionals, while also highlighting the critical role of rural practitioners in maintaining access to justice across the state.