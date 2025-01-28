ResProp Awarded Management of Aviva at North Plaza Apartments in Austin, Texas

A dedicated pet park with grassy areas and a tranquil stream, offering the perfect space for your pets to roam and enjoy. Their kitchens feature a crisp tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, combining style and functionality. The sparkling pool offers a refreshing escape, perfect for relaxing or enjoying the outdoors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management now provides full-service property management for Aviva at North Plaza Apartments. Located in North Austin, near North Lamar, this cozy community offers modern amenities close to local favorites like the Domain, and Walnut Creek Park.With over 420 units of 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, ranging from 574 to 1156 square feet, there’s a floor plan for everyone. Each apartment includes open-concept living, contemporary interior finishes, high-speed internet, and overly spacious closets. Select units also offer a private patio or balcony, wood-style flooring, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The pet-friendly community also provides residents with a dog park, grilling, and picnic stations, a sparkling swimming pool, a playground, a fully-equipped fitness center, and a walking trail.“ResProp entered the Austin market managing deals in the north Austin area. We are confident that we can drive value for our client with this unique, low-density asset while providing a great place to live for the hardworking people of North Austin.” states, Alex Pankow [ Biz Dev Teammate].Located just north of the vibrant city of Austin, Aviva at North Plaza provides residents with convenient access to the finest attractions Texas has to offer. North Austin is a vibrant and rapidly growing area that combines urban amenities with a laid-back vibe. Known for its eclectic mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, the area boasts destinations like The Domain and The Arboretum, offering everything from high-end boutiques to local eateries. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, with hiking and biking trails, picnic spots, and a swimming pool. North Austin also has a lively nightlife scene with breweries, live music venues, and cozy coffee shops, making it a dynamic hub for both residents and visitors.About Mountain Pacific Mountain Pacific Holdings specializes in financing real estate development projects across both primary and secondary markets in the United States. The company focuses on value-add and ground-up developments, offering equity solutions to developers and investors. Backed by a diverse group of financial supporters, including principals, individual investors, wealth management professionals, and semi-institutional sources, Mountain Pacific Holdings is known for delivering strong investment returns. Their approach emphasizes transparency, co-investment opportunities, swift decision-making, and experienced management, all aimed at providing attractive, risk-adjusted returns.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in various key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

