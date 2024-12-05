Unigen Expands Memory Module Portfolio with Introduction of DDR5 Family

Unigen DDR5 DRIMM Memory Modules

Offering Multiple Configurations to Meet Growing Demand for Bandwidth, Capacity and Power Efficiency

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, has announced the production release of its DDR5 family of high-performance memory modules , intended to meet the growing demand for bandwidth, capacity and power efficiency in compute, storage, networking, AI, and industrial applications.Currently available for volume production are Registered DIMM (RDIMM) capacities up to 64GB at 5600 MT/s speeds in both standard height and Very Low Profile (VLP) form factors. At just 18.75mm height, VLP RDIMMs allow for vertical DIMM placement in 1U blade servers and other embedded systems where space constraints are a critical design factor. Unigen memory modules offer multi-sourced, server grade DRAM to ensure supply chain continuity while adhering to the highest quality standards. Unigen also offers enhanced features such as conformal coating, anti-sulfur and industrial temperature support. In addition, Unigen can offer high volume production within the U.S.A. for companies that require domestic assembly and sourcing.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) , including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at Unigen.com.

