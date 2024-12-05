Submit Release
CBP Officers Arrest Military Deserter

U.S. citizen wanted by the U.S. Army for deserting 16 years ago

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Rainbow Bridge border crossing, arrested a United States citizen for military desertion.

On December 3, CBP officers encountered a 38-year-old United States citizen entering on the pedestrian walkway. The traveler claimed to be “turning himself in” for military desertion. The traveler was escorted to secondary inspection for verification.

During the secondary examination, officers verified the identity of the man and discovered he had an active National Crime Information Center U.S. Army warrant for Military Desertion.

“Our officers work diligently to screen all travelers entering the United States,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “We work closely with several law enforcement agencies to help capture fugitives and ensure they are held accountable for their actions.”  

The military deserter was taken into custody, processed by CBP officers and turned over to U.S. Army personnel from the Fort Liberty, North Carolina Provost Marshal’s Office.

