Four Construction Firms Shortlisted for Harbour Landing School Project

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with Regina Catholic and Regina Public School Divisions, has shortlisted four local construction contractors for the Harbour Landing joint-use elementary school project from a total of six submissions. This follows the Request for Qualifications issued in September to identify qualified firms for the project.

The shortlisted contractors are:

Graham Construction.

PCL Construction.

Quorex Construction.

Westridge Construction.

These companies were selected based on their experience, capacity and ability to deliver on similar construction projects. The shortlisted firms will now proceed to the tender stage, where they will submit detailed bids for the construction of the new Harbour Landing school. The school divisions manage the construction tender process, with the final award anticipated in the coming months.

The Harbour Landing joint-use elementary school, funded by the Government of Saskatchewan, will provide modern educational facilities for up to 500 Regina Public students and 350 Regina Catholic students, as well as 90 new child care spaces, supporting the growing needs of families in southwest Regina.

"I am pleased with the progress made on the Harbour Landing school project, which is moving steadily toward construction," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "As we advance through the final stages of procurement, we are getting closer to providing a modern learning environment that will benefit students, families and the community. This new facility will address the pressing need for educational space in Harbour Landing, while also supporting the broader growth in southwest Regina."

With early works construction already underway, including site preparation and utility connections, the project is on track to move forward once procurement is complete.

"We are glad to see the Harbour Landing school project moving forward," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This joint-use school is not only about new classrooms; it is about building a brighter future for our students and supporting families with child care spaces. We have shortlisted local construction companies with proven track records and experience to help ensure the school is completed on time and built to high standards."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.6 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 69 new schools and 32 major renovation projects with seven projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

