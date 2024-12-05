Make Memories, Not Waste: Your Guide to a Low Waste Holiday

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2024

As the holiday season approaches, the Ministry of Environment encourages everyone to embrace the true spirit of the holidays by gifting shared experiences this year.

"As we head into the holiday season, it is important to remember the choices we make can have a lasting impact," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "I encourage everyone to explore ways to responsibly manage and be mindful of waste this Christmas season to ensure a more sustainable future for all Saskatchewan families."

The province's Solid Waste Management Strategy aims to cut down on the amount of waste each person makes by 30 per cent by 2030 and 50 per cent by 2040. And guess what? We are doing great! Since 2014, the amount of garbage in Saskatchewan has been going down. In 2022, each person made about 729 kilograms of waste - which is nearly 15 per cent less than in 2014!

While this progress is fantastic, we need to be extra mindful about our waste during the holidays. The average Canadian household's waste increases during the holiday season. There is good news though, with a few small changes you can be better than average!

We get it - knowing where to begin can be challenging. That's why, starting this week, the Ministry of Environment is sharing tips on low- or no-waste holiday decorating, gift-giving, wrapping and even post-holiday clean-up. Check it out on the Saskatchewan Environment Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SKEnviro.

"To cut down on holiday waste, think about what we are trying to achieve - enjoying moments with loved ones and expressing gratitude to the important people in our lives," Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council Executive Director Joanne Fedyk said. "Then, think of ways we can accomplish this using fewer resources, such as giving experiences, the gift of your time or opting for reusable items."

The Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council also has a blog post on hosting a low-waste holiday party, and a handy database of Saskatchewan recycling programs. Plus, they offer great resources for composting and training.

Looking for tips on holding your own low-waste holiday. Here's where to start:

Thoughtful gifting Create personalized, handmade gifts such as baked goods, knitted or crocheted items, or do it yourself crafts. Give the gift of experiences such as a cooking class, concert or theatre tickets, or a day out together.

Sustainable wrapping Use old maps, newspapers and comics for great eco-friendly wrapping paper. Have you heard of furoshiki? It's a traditional Japanese cloth used for wrapping gifts and carrying items. It's not only beautiful, but reusable!

Mindful meals Create a meal plan to avoid over-purchasing and reduce food waste. Compost food scraps in a backyard compost bin or through a municipal composting program. Make a plan for using up leftovers: look up some recipes on how you can transform them into a new dish or send leftovers home with guests in reusable containers.



Curious about waste reduction in Saskatchewan? The 2023-24 Solid Waste Management Strategy Annual Report is available at Solid Waste Management Strategy | Saskatchewan Waste Management | Government of Saskatchewan.

