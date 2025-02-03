ResProp Awarded Management of Alma North Apartments in Austin, Texas

Cherrywood's sparkling pool, complete with ample seating, is one of the many amenities that enhance resident living. Cherrywood's kitchens provide an open layout that seamlessly flows into the spacious living room, perfect for both cooking and entertaining. Experience the perfect blend of modern comfort with wood-style flooring, a sleek ceiling fan, and an open window that invites fresh air into every corner.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Alma Cherrywood apartments, offering residents convenient access to the vibrant Cherrywood neighborhood, with its eclectic mix of local dining, parks, and proximity to downtown Austin.With 74 one- and two-bedroom units, ranging in size from 571 to 950 square feet,Alma Cherrywood offers a variety of floor plans designed to fit every lifestyle. Each apartment is equipped with central air conditioning and heating, and residents enjoy the convenience of 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site management. Select units feature spacious walk-in closets, premium vinyl flooring, and modern black appliance packages. This pet-friendly community also offers a fully fenced dog park and an on-site laundry facility, ensuring a comfortable and convenient living experience for all residents.“ResProp is delighted that Narrow Road Group has decided to expand our partnership with these Central Austin assets. Adding our in-house affordable compliance teams and top-level support capabilities will allow the onsite teams to compete in a challenging rental environment” states Alexander Pankow, Business Development Director for Texas.Located just minutes from downtown Austin, life at Alma Cherrywood offers residents the perfect balance of city living and a relaxed neighborhood feel. The Cherrywood area is known for its charming local eateries, lush parks, and tree-lined streets, creating an ideal spot for those who value a strong sense of community. Nature enthusiasts can explore the nearby Mueller Lake Park, while shopping and entertainment at the Mueller district are just a short drive away. Austin's thriving arts and cultural scene is also close, with galleries, theaters, and music venues easily accessible. Whether you’re seeking outdoor activities, local dining, or a quick commute, Cherrywood provides the ideal setting to enjoy it all.About Narrow Road:Narrow Road is a real estate investment, development, and operating firm based in Austin, Texas. The company specializes in identifying growth opportunities within the Central Texas housing market using innovative strategies. With a hands-on approach, Narrow Road leverages its team's operational expertise to effectively manage investments and drive successful outcomes for its projects.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

