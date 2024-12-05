Psychedelic Church Takes Federal Action Against Alleged Government Harassment in Landmark Religious Freedom Case

Singularism is the first lawsuit under Utah’s Freedom of Religion Restoration Act and has become a federal case challenging government overreach

This is not just an attack on our peaceful church, it’s an assault on the very principles of religious liberty that this country was founded on.” — Bridger Jensen

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A peaceful religious community is at the center of what may be a significant religious freedom case. Singularism , a small, minority faith group located in Provo, Utah for whom the safe and sacramental usage of psilocybin is a core belief, has filed a lawsuit which complains that government authorities harassed the faith, intimidated its members, and violated their rights to free exercise of religion.The lawsuit stems from a November 11, 2024, seizure, interrogation, and detention of the church’s spiritual center and founder. As stated in Singularism’s complaint, police suddenly appeared, searched the spiritual center, interrogated Singularism’s founder, and seized Singularism’s sacramental psilocybin, as well as various religious records. This occurred despite Singularism’s standing invitation written to the local government to engage in dialogue and to tour its spiritual center a year before. Further, the officers stated that Singularism’s founder should expect criminal charges, but released him without arrest. On November 12, 2024, law enforcement served a letter on the landlord for Singularism’s space, threatening that if he did not evict Singularism, the government may exercise civil abatement (civil forfeiture) proceedings.These actions contrast with Singularism’s long record of safety and sincere and non-threatening religious practices. Singularism uses sacramental psilocybin tea in guided ceremonies designed to promote healing, spiritual enlightenment, and the alleviation of suffering. Strict safety and religious sincerity protocols are followed, and participants undergo rigorous screening to ensure physical, mental, and spiritual readiness.“This is not just an attack on our peaceful church,” said Bridger Lee Jensen, founder of Singularism. “It’s an assault on the very principles of religious liberty that this country was founded on. We are a small but resilient faith community, and we will not allow our voices to be silenced by intimidation. We plan to fight this peacefully and within the bounds of the law.”On behalf of Singularism, Singularism’s attorney wrote to the Court that with “full knowledge of Singularism’s sincere religious belief that sacramental psilocybin usage is essential to accessing the divine, Defendants detained Singularism’s founder, searched its spiritual center, seized its sacramental psilocybin and other items, and threatened Singularism’s landlord to evict Singularism from its spiritual center. These unconstitutional acts were intentional.” Attorney Mr. Bean went on to state that the “Court should immediately grant a temporary restraining order and thereafter a preliminary injunction enjoining Defendants’ constitutional and statutory violations of Plaintiffs’ free exercise. Plaintiffs’ unquestionable religious sincerity and their record of conducting religious ceremonies without any effect on public safety, paired with the constitutional and statutory authorities described below, demonstrate Plaintiffs will prevail in this matter.”Singularism’s complaint asserts that local government actors and law enforcement violated Singularism’s right to free exercise of religion–a right protected not only by the U.S. Constitution and the Utah Constitution, but also by Utah’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which the Utah Legislature passed unanimously earlier this year. Under these authorities, the government may only impose a burden on religious practices if it has a compelling interest of the highest order and has no other less restrictive means to accomplish that interest. Singularism’s complaint asserts the government will be unable to shoulder these burdens, including because the Utah Legislature passed a bill earlier this year permitting secular usage of psilocybin in similarly controlled settings.Singularism filed its complaint on November 19, 2024 and requested the court take immediate action to prevent further violation of its rights to religious free exercise. The government defendants thereafter transferred the case to federal court, where a judge set a schedule to consider Singularism’s plea, culminating in a hearing set for December 13, 2024. Singularism expects the judge will rule shortly thereafter.Singularism’s Chief Legal Counsel is:Tanner BeanFabian VanCott801.323.226695 South State, Suite 2300Salt Lake City, UT 84111tbean@fabianvancott.comCivil No. 2:24-cv-00887-JNPAbout SingularismSingularism, a contemporary entheogenic religion founded by therapist Bridger Lee Jensen, is dedicated to healing, spiritual growth, and enlightenment through guided ceremonies with sacramental psilocybin tea. Combining safe entheogenic practices with modern therapeutic methodologies, Singularism is committed to safety, sincerity, and transparency while championing the constitutional rights of all faith communities.

