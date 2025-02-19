Nano-Yield Expands Leadership Team with New Key Hires to Drive Growth and Innovation

Nano-Yield Logo

New Appointments to Strengthen Regional Sales and Drive Growth for Nano-Yield’s Groundbreaking Nanotechnology Solutions

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nano-Yield ™, a pioneering force in nanotechnology for fertilizers, adjuvants, and crop chemistries, is proud to announce the expansion of its leadership team with several key hires. These appointments are a strategic move to support the company’s rapid growth and strengthen its commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture.The new hires include:Mark Mitchell as Director of Sales - Western U.S.Kyleen Bruss as Regional Sales Manager - NanoCote Eastern U.S.Dan Adamson as Regional Sales Manager - NanoCote Western U.S.Cassidy Sawdon as Plant Science TechnicianEach of these new team members brings a wealth of experience in their respective fields and will play a crucial role in advancing Nano-Yield’s mission to revolutionize the agricultural industry with its groundbreaking nanotechnology solutions, including the newly launched NanoCote™ granular fertilizer coating.Strategic Growth and Regional ExpansionMark Mitchell, as Director of Sales for the Western U.S., will oversee the company's sales strategy across this key region. With years of experience in agricultural sales and technology solutions, Mitchell is poised to lead the company’s efforts to expand its reach and build strong relationships with growers, distributors, and partners.“Mark's deep understanding of the agriculture market, combined with his experience in sales leadership, makes him the ideal person to drive Nano-Yield’s success in the Western U.S.,” said Nano-Yield CEO, Clark Bell. “His expertise will be instrumental in expanding our presence and helping growers leverage our innovative nanotechnology products to enhance crop performance and sustainability.”Kyleen Bruss and Dan Adamson, joining as Regional Sales Managers for the NanoCote brand, will lead the charge in the Eastern and Western U.S., respectively. Both will focus on promoting NanoCote Core, Nano-Yield’s cutting-edge nanotechnology-based granular fertilizer coating, which enhances nutrient uptake, improves soil health, and reduces environmental impact.“Kyleen and Dan bring an impressive mix of agricultural expertise and sales experience to the Nano-Yield team. Together, they will help grow our NanoCote brand in both Eastern and Western U.S. markets, driving adoption of this revolutionary product,” added Bell.Enhancing Science and InnovationCassidy Sawdon joins Nano-Yield as a Plant Science Technician, where she will contribute to the company’s research and development efforts. With a background in plant science and agricultural research, Sawdon will play an integral role in advancing the company’s product development, ensuring the continuous improvement of Nano-Yield’s solutions for optimal agricultural performance.“We are excited to have Cassidy on board as a Plant Science Technician. Her expertise will help us continue to refine and enhance our formulations, ensuring that Nano-Yield products deliver maximum benefit to farmers and the environment,” said Garrett Olsen, Director of Research & Development at Nano-Yield.About Nano-Yield™Founded in 2014, Nano-Yield™ is a leader in nanotechnology, developing innovative solutions that are transforming the agricultural and turf industries. The company is dedicated to advancing sustainability and precision in agriculture through groundbreaking nano solutions like NanoCote™. Nano-Yield strives to empower growers worldwide with cutting-edge technology to enhance crop performance and environmental stewardship.For more information on Nano-Yield and their nanotechnology solutions, please visit www.nano-yield.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.