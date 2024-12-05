Author George Dasher Writes an Epic Tale of Redemption, Magic, and the Power of Friendship

Fantasy novel “Little Cat” captivates with an unlikely heroine, dangerous secrets, and a world on the brink of war.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a heart-pounding story of a misunderstood assassin, unlikely alliances, and the promise of magic, author George Dasher writes the fantasy novel “ Little Cat ,” offering readers an immersive adventure through a world filled with intrigue, mystery, and danger.In “Little Cat,” the protagonist, Akiko, is a tiny, Moon Elf assassin who stands out in more ways than one. Tasked with assassinating the King and Princes of the Kingdom of Nivava, Akiko is less than competent at her role. Instead of following through on her mission, she finds herself saving the very royals she was meant to kill. Her actions lead to her capture and imprisonment in the Kingdom of Adhara, where she is abandoned by her Assassin Guild and marked as an outcast.Bound to a wagon wheel and betrayed by her own people, Akiko finds herself questioning everything. However, as the journey unfolds, she discovers that she is not entirely alone. With the help of a wizard who reveals cryptic stories of secret warriors, dragons, and dark forces gathering in the east, Akiko’s world shifts. In a land on the brink of war, she must confront her past, face treacherous foes, and uncover a hidden power within herself.George R. Dasher, a seasoned environmental geologist and the author of eight books on caving, channels his extensive experience with exploration and discovery into this stunning work of fantasy. “Little Cat” is a must-read for fans of epic tales filled with magic, mystery, and complex characters. With breathtaking storytelling and an unforgettable heroine, “Little Cat” is set to become a new fantasy classic—available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

