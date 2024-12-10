City Wide Names New Chief Revenue Officer

Paul Weybrew Steps Up to Lead Revenue Growth at Nation’s Leading Facility Solutions Company

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions , a premier management company in the building maintenance industry, announces the promotion of Paul Weybrew to Chief Revenue Officer.A veteran team member with 10 years at City Wide, Weybrew will lead the company’s revenue growth initiatives as it continues its impressive trajectory toward $1 billion and beyond.“The future of City Wide is brighter than ever,” Weybrew said. “With our team eliminating obstacles and providing resources for franchise owners, we are witnessing unprecedented success across the system. By continuing to save clients time and solve their problems, we are building the foundation for long-term growth and success.”Weybrew’s tenure at City Wide spans a decade of impressive contributions. He began his journey as a Business Performance Coach, guiding franchisees toward operational excellence. He was later promoted to Vice President of Operations and then Senior Vice President of Service and Support, where he played a pivotal role in driving innovation and consistency across the franchise network.Most recently, as Senior Vice President of Service and Support, Weybrew oversaw initiatives that enhanced service delivery and strengthened client relationships. Over the past decade, he has been instrumental in helping City Wide grow from a $100 million organization to its current status of a $850 million industry leader.“Paul’s leadership has been critical in our journey toward becoming a billion-dollar company,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO of City Wide Facility Solutions. “His deep understanding of revenue generation, paired with his commitment to supporting our franchisees and clients, exemplifies the world-class approach we strive for at City Wide. Paul’s vision and dedication will continue to drive our success as we grow and innovate.”About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities—they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com

