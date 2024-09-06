New Exhibit Commemorates the Mustang’s Storied History Over Six Decades

Ford Mustang Exhibit at the Gilmore Car Museum

Patrons can celebrate and experience how the Ford Mustang became a symbol of performance, style, and innovation.

The Ford Mustang is truly a special automobile that definitely warrants its own exhibit. Not only is it an American icon but, perhaps more important, it is also an innovator.” — Nick LaCasse

HICKORY CORNERS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilmore Car Museum opened their newest exhibit, “Celebrating 60 Years of the Ford Mustang .” This tribute to one of the most recognizable American nameplates will feature one-of-a-kind customs, rare Shelbys, prototypes and race cars in addition to interactive opportunities for Mustang enthusiasts.From its iconic first-generation models to the cutting-edge 2024 Dark Horse, the Mustang has maintained its status as a benchmark for passion-driven automotive engineering and a beloved staple in the enthusiast market. Its introduction revolutionized the industry by making high-performance cars more accessible to the general public, igniting a wave of competition and inspiring countless imitators.“The Ford Mustang is truly a special automobile that definitely warrants its own exhibit. Not only is it an American icon but, perhaps more important, it is also an innovator,” said Nick LaCasse, Executive Director of the Gilmore Car Museum. Throughout its history, the Mustang has continuously evolved, embracing new technologies and designs while staying true to its roots. This adaptability has kept it at the forefront of automotive enthusiasm, fostering a dedicated fan base and influencing car culture across generations. “The Mustang’s ability to not only stay relevant for over sixty years but to also push the limits of performance is truly remarkable and something we are elated to celebrate.” added LaCasse.Since its debut in 1964, the Mustang has captivated car enthusiasts with its blend of sleek design and powerful performance, setting a standard for what a true American muscle car should be. To further commemorate this milestone, the Gilmore Car Museum has also coordinated a “Mustang Meet-Up” on September 15, 2024.The day will be packed with exciting activities for the whole family, presentations from Mustang experts and live music. Guests in attendance will be able to cast their vote to help determine the top three People's Choice winners, who will drive away with impressive cash awards.Please note museum memberships provide for free spectator admission, but not free vehicle admission.About Gilmore Car MuseumThe world-renowned Gilmore Car Museum – North America’s largest auto museum with more than 400 vehicles on display -- is located midway between Chicago and Detroit, just 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo, or 45 minutes south of Grand Rapids. The museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, whose mission is to tell the history of America through the automobile.Learn more at GilmoreCarMuseum.org

