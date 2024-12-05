Excelsior University Launches Scholarship Fund in Memory of Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg

Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg represents Excelsior University with a branded hat and candy bar Excelsior University Board of Trustees chair emeritus Don Dea, Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, Excelsior Board of Trustees member Rose Wang, Excelsior president David Schejbal, and Excelsior Board of Trustees treasurer A.D. Kent Clark (left to right)

The Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Fund for the Advancement of Military and Veteran Education honors Excelsior founding trustee and military trailblazer

The life of Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg was an inspiration to all who knew him, and his courage, leadership, and generosity enriched the lives of thousands of students and service members.” — David Schejbal, Excelsior University president

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelsior University today announced a new scholarship fund established in the memory of Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg, a distinguished military leader and one of Excelsior’s founding trustees. Excelsior will honor Gregg’s legacy by supporting military students with scholarships granted through the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Fund for the Advancement of Military and Veteran Education.“The life of Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg was an inspiration to all who knew him, and his courage, leadership, and generosity enriched the lives of thousands of students and service members,” said Excelsior University president David Schejbal. “General Gregg dedicated his life to serving his country and community, and we are proud to carry on his commitment to the power of service through the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Fund for the Advancement of Military and Veteran Education.”Growing up in the segregated South, Gregg overcame discrimination to reach the upper echelons of the military. During his remarkable 35-year career with the U.S. Army, Gregg served as quartermaster general for Europe and deputy chief of staff for logistics for the Army. In 1966, he commanded one of the largest battalions in Vietnam, earning a Meritorious Unit Citation. His success in Vietnam pushed him to further advance his career by attending the U.S. Army War College. In 1977, Gregg became the first Black service member to achieve the rank of lieutenant general. The Army created the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Sustainment Leadership Award in 2016 and honored its namesake as the first award recipient.His accomplished military career was recognized in 2023, when Fort Lee in Virginia was officially renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley. At the time, Gregg was the only living service member with a United States military installation named in his honor.Gregg was a strong supporter of Excelsior University for more than 30 years, beginning under the institution’s early identity as a program of the New York State Board of Regents. Gregg began serving on the Regents College Board of Overseers in 1993, and was one of the five founding trustees of Regents College when it first received its charter to operate as the independent institution now known as Excelsior University. Gregg served as chair of the board of trustees from 1998 to 2004, was awarded chair emeritus in 2007, received an honorary degree in 2012, and continued to actively support the institution for many years.One outstanding Excelsior graduate actively serving in the military receives the Arthur J. Gregg Award each year at the University’s commencement ceremony. Gregg always made it a point to personally call to congratulate each graduate award recipient.Learn more about the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Fund for the Advancement of Military and Veteran Education and make a contribution to support the scholarship at https://www.excelsior.edu/giving/in-memory-of-arthur-gregg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.