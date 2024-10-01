Excelsior University introduces Executive MBA program

Excelsior University's Executive MBA program includes unique opportunities for immersive experiences in three metropolitan areas

The innovative hybrid program offers a unique educational experience combining flexible online coursework and immersive on-location learning in three cities

The EMBA program is a bold step forward for Excelsior University, embracing new methods of learning in the evolution of our mission to help adult students succeed professionally through education.” — Leah Sciabarrasi

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelsior University is now enrolling students in a new Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program, offering an innovative hybrid learning experience designed for seasoned professionals seeking to become stronger, more resilient, forward-thinking leaders. Students will participate in short, immersive, on-location educational opportunities planned in the metropolitan areas of Albany, Chicago, and St. Petersburg, Florida, while completing the rest of their coursework online. Students will graduate from the EMBA program in just one year with the leadership skills they need to move ahead in their careers.Excelsior’s EMBA program empowers students to excel in executive business leadership roles through a combination of flexible online learning and hands-on, in-person experiences. The program goes beyond the traditional online classroom by offering unique opportunities for students to develop professional skills and relationships through immersive cohort studies with industry experts in three cities. Each location will host distinctive projects and experiential learning programs designed to build a student’s network and leadership experience. Excelsior EMBA students will graduate as leaders with a holistic view of today’s dynamic, socially conscious business environment.“The EMBA program is a bold step forward for Excelsior University, embracing new methods of learning in the evolution of our mission to help adult students succeed professionally through education,” said Leah Sciabarrasi, associate dean of the Excelsior University School of Business. “Through this intensive, hybrid program format, students get the best of both worlds: the flexible world-class online education Excelsior is known for, and lasting in-person insights, relationships, and opportunities. We look forward to welcoming Excelsior's first EMBA class to this exciting new program.”Eligible EMBA students will have a bachelor’s degree and more than five years of professional experience and management of people and projects.2024 has been a year of significant academic growth for Excelsior University. The institution also recently launched new Bachelor of Science degree programs in Computer Science and Public Health For more information on the Excelsior University EMBA program and enrollment materials, visit https://www.excelsior.edu/program/executive-mba

