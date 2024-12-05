Road Safety Workshop Series for Government Officials in Southern Africa concludes successfully
3 December 2024, Mpumalanga, South Africa – Following the successful kick-off in Eswatini, the “Management Practices for Safer Roads” workshop series continued with sessions in the cities of Gqbertha, Rustenburg and Mpumalanga in South Africa.
Organized by UNITAR in collaboration with CIFAL Durban, the eThekwini Municipal Academy (EMA), and its Municipal Institute of Learning (MILE), these workshops brought together over 155 government officials, law enforcement officers, and road safety stakeholders to advance road safety initiatives across Southern Africa
This series aims to empower participants with practical tools and methodologies to address pressing road safety challenges through:
- Conducting road safety assessments to identify infrastructure risks
- Implementing corrective measures using a toolkit-based approach
- Strengthening enforcement mechanisms through multi-level collaboration
- Encouraging behavioral change among road users to promote safer practices
