CIFAL Surrey Launch

In the inaugural ceremony participated distinguished guests including Mr. Alex Mejia, Director of the CIFAL Global Network and the Division of People and Social Inclusion from UNITAR, Professor Max Lu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Surrey, and several senior political and business representatives.

In his keynote address, Mr. Alex Mejia highlighted the importance of CIFAL Surrey in supporting the CIFAL Network’s mission to enhance human capacities and foster partnerships that drive sustainable development. He also discussed the role of CIFAL Surrey in building the knowledge and skills required to address global challenges.

The launch culminated in a roundtable discussion titled “The Challenges and Opportunities of Sustainable Development,” chaired by Professor Amelia Hadfield, Director of the new CIFAL centre. This session featured insights from key stakeholders, including UNITAR representatives and academic leaders, who discussed the next steps for CIFAL Surrey and its role within the global sustainability agenda.

In his remarks Professor Max Lu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Surrey, said “Here at Surrey, we recognize that tackling the grand global challenges of our time demands scientific excellence and effective collaboration. Today, we recognize the deep importance of sustainable development, and the opportunities for scholarship and research, policy and practice.”

The partnership between UNITAR and the University of Surrey underscores a shared commitment to promoting sustainable development through education, research, and collaboration. CIFAL Surrey will be a vital platform for engaging local, national, and international stakeholders in efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.