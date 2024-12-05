Supporting Breastfeeding in the Community Learning Webinar Series concludes successfully

4 December 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – Jointly with the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in York (CIFAL York), UNITAR successfully conclude the learning webinar series “Supporting Breastfeeding in the Community, offering a rich platform for learning, discussion, and collaboration among global breastfeeding advocates and practitioners. This free, online series brought together leading experts to address critical topics such as interpreting feeding cues, managing mastitis, understanding challenges faced by vulnerable populations, and exploring the United Nations' work to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through breastfeeding promotion.

The series attracted over 2,155 participants from 123 countries, a testament to the global relevance and demand for the topics covered. With a live attendance of 1,638 participants and over 1,500 post-webinar views of the recorded sessions, the initiative reached a signifcant audience across diverse regions and professional backgrounds.

To ensure accessibility and inclusivity, the webinars were conducted in English and featured live simultaneous interpretation in five languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese, Romanian, and Russian. This effort ensured that participants from various linguistic communities could fully engage with the material.

By addressing breastfeeding challenges in vulnerable populations and linking them to the SDGs, the series emphasized the critical role of breastfeeding in advancing global health, reducing inequalities, and fostering sustainable development.