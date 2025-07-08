UNITAR and CIFAL Shanghai conclude the "UN Sustainable Development Goals Youth Empowerment Seminar for Change-Makers"

The seminar opened with study visits to key international organizations in Geneva. On 2 July, participants toured the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Trade Organization. These visits offered insights into how these institutions contribute to global cooperation.

On 3 July, the seminar was held at the Palais des Nations, where participants received lectures from UNITAR officials. The day began with opening remarks from Dr. Ebru Canan-Sokullu, Associate Director of the CIFAL Global Network, and Ms. Ding Tianyue, Assistant to the Director of CIFAL Shanghai, who stressed the importance that youth play in the advancement and accomplishment of the SDGs. Mr. Stephen Joyce, Programme Coordinator at UNITAR, then delivered a lecture on the mission of the United Nations and UNITAR’s role in advancing sustainable development and capacity building.

The next sessions explored the SDGs in depth, with a particular focus on the Youth 2030 programme. The participants engaged in discussions about the current global challenges and how young people worldwide are mobilizing to support the SDGs. A highlight of the seminar was the thematic lecture on “Youth Leadership in Times of Global Challenges.” This session introduced participants to different styles of leadership, showcased inspiring youth-led initiatives, and encouraged critical thinking about the leadership roles young people can assume in today’s interconnected world. The programme concluded with group presentations in which students proposed innovative ways for youth to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs. At the closing ceremony, participants received certificates of participation.