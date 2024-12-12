EXO Edge, The Real Estate Staffing Leader, Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

Work at EXO Edge

The Great Place to Work® certification is a prestigious recognition based on employee feedback and an in-depth analysis of the company's workplace culture.

Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® inspires and aligns us with our mission to excel, even more.” — Conor Looney, Group CEO, EXO Edge

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXO Edge, the specialized staffing partner to the U.S. real estate industry, has announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Workorganization.This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to fostering an empowering work culture, delivering exceptional customer support, and enabling associate and client success.The certification is pivotal in EXO Edge’s journey of significant growth and global impact. EXO Edge has expanded its services to support real estate clients managing over 2.3 million units across the United States. By cultivating a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture , the company ensures the delivery of staffing solutions that elevate real estate client experiences.“This certification is a testament to our culture of collaboration and commitment,” said Conor Looney, Group CEO, EXO Edge. “At EXO Edge, we believe in empowering our associates with opportunities to thrive, and this philosophy translates directly into the value we deliver to our real estate clients. Being recognized as a Great Place to Workinspires all of us to continue building an environment where our associates feel supported, inspired, and aligned with our mission to excel.”The Great Place to Workcertification is based on comprehensive employee feedback and an analysis of workplace culture. It emphasizes the trust employees place in their organization, its leadership, and its core values.A Global Partner with Real Estate ExpertiseEXO Edge bridges the staffing needs of its U.S. client base with the expertise of its India-based workforce, fostering a seamless integration of talent and technology to meet the needs of a dynamic real estate industry. The certification reinforces EXO Edge’s commitment to creating a positive work environment which directly contributes to the company’s ability to attract and retain hi-caliber associates and deliver unparalleled value to its real estate clients.• Comprehensive Services: Provides over 40 services to the real estate industry• Skilled Resources: Domain experts across tools including Yardi, RealPage, and Entrata• Resource Savings: Clients save up to 60% per resource• Flexibility: Clients can start small, and easily scale as their portfolio expands• Scale Experience: Supports leading property management companies, who manage over 2.3 million unitsEXO Edge is a leading provider of outsourced business services, offering solutions across Accounting, Finance, Recruitment, IT, and Legal services for the U.S. real estate industry. With over 900 full-time associates, EXO Edge partners with property management companies to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions that lower operating expenses and support client's portfolio growth. For more information about EXO Edge visit exoedge.com #GreatPlaceToWork #GPW #EXOEdge #PropertyManagementExcellence #Leadership #Team

