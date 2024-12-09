uCIFI® Alliance Joins Forces with OMA SpecWorks

uCIFI and OMA SpecWorks logos

Combined Organization to Add New Focus on “Smart City” Technical Specifications Development to Further Extend Interoperability

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMA SpecWorks and the uCIFI Alliance announce today that uCIFIhas transferred its specification-setting work to OMA SpecWorks, establishing a new “Smart City” Working Group that will be created within OMA.uCIFI's initial mission focused on creating a data model to represent objects and use cases for Smart Cities in an open format, enabling true interoperability between devices and applications. The latest release of a series of new Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LwM2M) objects on the OMA LwM2M registry marks a significant stride toward enriched interoperability and standardized communication in smart city applications and IoT devices. With this latest update on the uCIFIdata model, the mission of the uCIFIAlliance to develop and publish an open unified data model leveraging existing standards has been achieved.“With the publication of the uCIFIdata model, our mission is accomplished" said Louis-Frédéric Robin, Chairperson of uCIFIBoard of Directors, “With the rapid evolution of IoT network technologies, uCIFIhas chosen to stay network-agnostic, allowing the industry to determine the best-suited technologies for different applications. We see this evolution under the OMA SpecWorks umbrella as a strategic partnership that will ensure the uCIFIdata model stays relevant, up-to-date, and benefits from a strong alliance.”The uCIFIdata model vision will continue with certification programs under OMA. A new “Smart City” Working Group will be specifically created within the OMA work program and the uCIFIdata model will continue to be developed by the Smart City Working Group at the OMA. Both uCIFIand OMA SpecWorks have become influential organizations in the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city sectors, promoting standards that enhance interoperability and accelerate market growth. The transfer of uCIFIspecification-setting work to OMA SpecWorks consolidates a strong position in the IoT ecosystem, supporting the advancement towards interoperability and standardization.“By joining forces and leveraging the Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) technology into the connected lighting and smart cities markets, we will be able to reach a wider audience and facilitate the adoption of smart city technologies on a global scale. The OMA Board, represented by Matthew Gillmore (Itron) and Scott Migaldi (TMUS) are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from uCIFI, and we look forward to the innovative ideas and fresh perspectives they will bring as we embark on this exciting journey together. “________________________________________________About OMAOMA SpecWorks brings together leading industry players to create multi-vendor interoperability for Internet of Things (IoT) devices through the development and promotion of voluntary, consensus-based technical standards and specifications. As a non-profit entity with deep roots in mobile and IoT innovation, OMA SpecWorks has been instrumental in the development of key protocols, most notably Lightweight M2M (LwM2M). This protocol has become a cornerstone for IoT device management, enabling efficient and secure communication between devices across diverse wireless networks.By merging with the IPSO Alliance in 2018, OMA SpecWorks further strengthened its mission to develop comprehensive technical documents—ranging from specifications to smart objects to thought leadership in connecting assets, devices, and cities—supporting the ongoing evolution of the connected world and advancing IoT device management.About uCIFIThe uCIFIAlliance is an open, non-profit organization that focuses on smart city solutions and device interoperability, creating and extending open standards for smart city devices, ensuring that these devices can communicate and work together effectively. The uCIFIAlliance is particularly focused on vertical markets like buildings, street lighting, water, waste, environment, and mobility.

