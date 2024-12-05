Wesley Financial Group Surpasses Helping 45,000 Families Escape Timeshare Ownership

Chuck McDowell, founder and CEO of Wesley Financial Group

Company stands out in timeshare exit market for successful track record

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wesley Financial Group (WFG) continues to be the most reliable and successful company in assisting consumers with timeshare cancelations. The company recently exceeded the milestone of assisting 45,000 families, relieving them of more than $586 million in crippling timeshare mortgage debt.“No other timeshare exit company can come close to matching our record of advocating for consumers and successfully extricating them from timeshare debt,” said Chuck McDowell, WFG founder, owner and CEO. “Unfortunately, many consumers get dinged twice. First, when they purchase a timeshare under duress and misleading sales pitches, and second when they hire a timeshare exit company that can’t deliver.“Since our founding in 2011, we have focused on operating as an ethical and honorable company, and the results speak for themselves,” added McDowell. “We’ve been around longer than any timeshare exit company, we’ve successfully helped more people, and we consistently get outstanding consumer reviews. As long as timeshare companies are preying on unsuspecting consumers, Wesley Financial Group will continue to be here to help them.”WFG’s impact on consumers can be life-changing from a financial and mental health standpoint.“Each year when we received our maintenance fees bill for the timeshare, we would be angry with ourselves. We did not use the timeshare enough to merit the increasing fees,” said former WFG clients Brenda and Charles Ross. “The timeshare company wasn't helpful with renting, selling or giving up our purchase. The information, support and help from WFG was excellent. We are so relieved to be rid of the timeshare, especially now that we are older and on a fixed income.”WFG has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve clients of their timeshare before they are accepted. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot free clients from their timeshare agreements within a mutually agreed-upon timeline.Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG prefers to keep all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials, which the company constantly receives.Visit www.wesleyfinancialgroup.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

