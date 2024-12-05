Success of the First Wrist Arthroscopy Workshop with Biomodels in Caracas

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 30, the city of Caracas hosted the First Wrist Arthroscopy Workshop with Biomodels, an innovative event that set a milestone in medical training in Venezuela. The workshop featured the prominent participation of Dr. Fabio Tandioy, a renowned Colombian hand arthroscopy surgeon, alongside distinguished specialists Marcio Aita from Brazil and Sergi Barrera from Spain.Dr. Tandioy, an international guest, focused his keynote presentation on the two-portal technique, highlighting its precision and effectiveness in treating complex wrist injuries. He emphasized the importance of biomodels as a practical, economical, and accessible solution for medical education.“With the increasing challenges surrounding availability, access, and regulations regarding the use of death bodies, medical education is shifting towards learning with biomodels. These 3D replicas of human anatomy enable training anywhere, without the need for specialized facilities,” said Dr. Tandioy.The Revolution of Biomodels in Medical Training.Dr. Tandioy explained that traditional courses using death bodies are often inaccessible to many physicians due to their high costs and the limited availability of authorized centers. In Colombia, for example, such courses are only offered in Bogotá, and in other countries in the region, like Venezuela, Uruguay, and Paraguay, there are no suitable facilities for this type of training.“First, no one wants to be experimented on. Second, cadaver courses are expensive. That’s why biomodels are a more affordable and practical solution. They can be set up in an event hall, making it easier for new generations of doctors to learn,” he added.Biomodels represent a revolution in medical education by accurately replicating human anatomy using 3D technology. This approach offers a realistic and accessible training experience.This workshop in Caracas sets a precedent for the use of this technology in Latin America, providing a high-quality alternative for surgical training and solidifying the region’s role as a leader in medical innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.