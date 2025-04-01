The Collector’s House at Eichholtz Gallery Hosts a Spectacular Conversation on the Intersection of Art, Design & Culture

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collector’s House, a concept developed by Eduardo Ojeda, founder of The Art Dome, and Sandra Montenegro, director of Montenegro Art Projects (MAP), transformed the Eichholtz Gallery into the imagined home of a collector—where curated art and luxury design coexisted in harmony. This immersive experience hosted an unforgettable Brunch Conversation this weekend, bringing together some of the most esteemed minds in contemporary art, luxury interior design, and design education.The event welcomed approximately 120 distinguished guests, including industry leaders, media representatives, and creative enthusiasts, all eager to engage in thought-provoking discussions and invaluable networking opportunities.The conversation centered around the compelling theme of the intersection between art, design, and cultural innovation, and featured an exceptional lineup of speakers. Globally recognized art dealer Felipe Grimberg captivated the audience with his insights into contemporary art collecting and market trends, particularly his expertise in the works of Fernando Botero. Kenneth Crawford, president of an award-winning luxury interior design firm and the current president of ASID Florida South Chapter, offered a fascinating perspective on the evolution of interior design and its influence on high-end living experiences.Dr. Thelma Lazo Flores, PhD, dean of Interior Design at Istituto Marangoni Miami, provided an enlightening discourse on the future of design education and how institutions are shaping the next generation of creative visionaries.The elegant setting of Eichholtz Gallery served as the perfect backdrop for this engaging exchange of ideas. With 17,000 sq. ft. of curated space and originally founded in the Netherlands, Eichholtz has long embraced a spirit of collaboration—most notably with institutions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The MET). This new partnership with Ojeda and Montenegro, two leading art advisors with over 40 years of combined experience, brings elevated art consulting into the heart of the showroom, offering clients a new dimension where art and design meet. The Collector’s House was first unveiled during Art Miami Week in December 2024 and continues to evolve as a cultural focal point in the Design District.Guests were treated to a sophisticated brunch as they immersed themselves in discussions about the dynamic synergy between these creative industries. The event not only facilitated meaningful dialogue but also provided a unique platform for media interviews and high-level networking, further cementing its status as a must-attend gathering for Miami’s art and design community.Attendees left the event invigorated and enriched by the knowledge shared and the connections forged. The Collector’s House at Eichholtz Gallery once again demonstrated its role as a cultural hub, fostering critical conversations and uniting trailblazers at the forefront of art, design, and culture.This exceptional event was made possible thanks to the generous support of its sponsors, including Lalo Tequila, the award-winning Café Quindío from Colombia, The Country of Beauty, and Kwaia Wine. Their contributions helped create an unforgettable experience for all attendees, complementing the elegant atmosphere with exquisite beverages that enhanced the overall event experience.About Eichholtz GalleryEichholtz Gallery, with its 17,000 sq. ft. flagship in Miami’s Design District, is a premier destination for luxury interior design. Originally founded in the Netherlands, Eichholtz is known for its bold collaborations, including with The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The MET). In partnership with Eduardo Ojeda, founder of The Art Dome, and Sandra Montenegro, director of Montenegro Art Projects, the gallery now expands into curated art advisory experiences. Together, they conceived and launched The Collector’s House, a transformative initiative that brings art into the heart of interior design.

