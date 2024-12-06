Haircare Line The Refig Makes a Splash Partnering with Non-Profit SwemKids

Tanya Perkins, Founder and CEO of The Refig The Ripple Effect Kit by The Refig Creating a world of confident kids through swimming

Purchasing buy-one-gift-one holiday kits removes barriers for young people with textured hair learning to swim.

We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to live an active life, and haircare shouldn't be a barrier.” — Tanya Perkins, Founder and CEO of The Refig

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean beauty company The Refig is making waves this season with its new buy-one-gift-one initiative. For every holiday kit purchased, it will donate hair care to a deserving young person, empowering them to embrace an active lifestyle without hair-related challenges.

The wash-and-go brand will donate SwemKids. The organization provides swimming lessons and water safety skills to communities with high drowning rates. Research shows that hair maintenance is a significant reason why many people, particularly those with textured hair, don't learn to swim or participate in water sports. By donating haircare kits, The Refig aims to give others new experiences and the chance to learn an important life skill.

"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to live an active life, and haircare shouldn't be a barrier," Tanya Perkins, Founder and CEO of The Refig said. "Our kits not only simplify routines and promote healthy hair, but they also help us give back to the community and make a real difference."

Holiday kits feature The Refig’s popular shampoo and conditioner bars, crafted with natural, plant-based ingredients and packaged sustainably to minimize environmental impact. They come in three options: the Ripple Effect, the Change Maker, and the Mini Effect.

The Ripple Effect features two full-size conditioner bars and one full-size shampoo bar, while the Change Maker includes the full-size bars, plus a handmade wooden drying tray. For travel or trying the brand for the first time, the Mini Effect contains smaller versions of the shampoo and conditioner.

The Refig saves on water and gives consumers more product to love. One full-size bar equals three bottles (26 fluid ounces) of liquid haircare. Mini bars are equal to one bottle (8.5 fluid ounces).

Varieties include the rich-lathering yet soap-free lemongrass moisturizing shampoo, the herbal and fruity scalp-soothing Blue Tansey conditioner, and the best-selling sweet orange conditioner. Kit prices range from $40.50 to $76.50. For more information, visit https://therefig.com.

About The Refig: Founded by Tanya Perkins, The Refig creates sustainable, low-waste haircare products designed with curly hair in mind. Inspired by her journey with an autoimmune condition and a passion for an active lifestyle, all products are designed to be quick and easy to use, feature clean ingredients, and are eco and travel-friendly. Follow on social media: @the_refig.

About SwemKids: Founded by Trish Miller, the Atlanta-based non-profit recognizes that nearly 70 percent of Black individuals lack adequate swimming skills, resulting in disproportionate drowning rates among Black youth. Miller's public health expertise took a personal turn when a near-drowning college incident ignited her passion for educating underserved communities about swimming. Since 2017, the program has worked with partners and donors to ensure water safety and accessibility for all communities by providing swim lessons and life-saving skills.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.